GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Trading Down 2%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 346,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 505,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

In other GT Biopharma news, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 396,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $114,927.00. Also, Director Steven W. Weldon sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

