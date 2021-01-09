Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0189

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Gulden has a market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $65,061.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 89.2% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.00423016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 166.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 532,251,284 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

