GXChain Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $24.98 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,894,418 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

