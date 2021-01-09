Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT) Trading Up 7.1%

Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 300,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 969% from the average session volume of 28,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a market cap of C$62.96 million and a PE ratio of 18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67.

Halmont Properties Co. (HMT.V) (CVE:HMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.19 million for the quarter.

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in real assets in Canada. The company's property portfolio includes commercial, forest, and residential properties. It also invests in securities of companies holding property, and energy and infrastructure assets. As of December 31, 2019, the company holds an interest in four heritage commercial buildings, and the ground and second floor premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

