Halving Coin Trading Up 33.6% This Week (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $95,921.65 and approximately $48.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00109160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.37 or 0.00722307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00219531 BTC.

Halving Coin Token Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

Halving Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.