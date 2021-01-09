Handshake Market Cap Reaches $42.77 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $42.77 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,487.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.92 or 0.03190903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00436436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.65 or 0.01364996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.90 or 0.00362836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00191887 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 124.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 347,198,217 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

