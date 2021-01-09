Happycoin Price Down 42.8% This Week (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00269319 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00030141 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.80 or 0.01136237 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

