HARD Protocol Market Cap Achieves $23.90 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00109057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00053200 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

