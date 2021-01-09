Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$25.90 and last traded at C$25.90. 18,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 27,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.69.

Several research firms recently commented on HDI. CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.43. The firm has a market cap of C$547.39 million and a PE ratio of 14.99.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$315.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.17 million. Research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,205,625. Insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $357,699 over the last three months.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

