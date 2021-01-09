Harmony Trading Up 79% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. During the last week, Harmony has traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $62.62 million and approximately $24.01 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.04 or 0.03883920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00294123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

