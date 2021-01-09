HashCoin (HSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,202.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $236,064.60 and approximately $48,202.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HashCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00283477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00031022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.60 or 0.03414438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

