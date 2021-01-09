Hashgard (GARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.60 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and $134,443.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00042353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.16 or 0.03655956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00032841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00289217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

