Haven Protocol (XHV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $431,757.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00009730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.75 million and approximately $431,757.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,785.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.92 or 0.03165168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00437101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $564.35 or 0.01383718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00366420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00020481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00196115 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 131.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,299,870 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

