Head to Head Analysis: Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Promotora de Informaciones and Shaw Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Shaw Communications 0 3 6 0 2.67

Shaw Communications has a consensus price target of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 47.76%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Shaw Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.69 -$204.17 million N/A N/A Shaw Communications $4.05 billion 2.19 $551.39 million $1.08 16.74

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Shaw Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A Shaw Communications 12.55% 10.86% 4.32%

Volatility & Risk

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shaw Communications beats Promotora de Informaciones on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless services for voice and data communications serving customers in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta through Freedom Mobile; and in British Columbia and Alberta through Shaw Mobile. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

