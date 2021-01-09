Head-To-Head Comparison: Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) vs. TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TTEC and Dalrada Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC $1.64 billion 2.17 $77.16 million $1.89 40.45 Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 15.84 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of TTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of TTEC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TTEC and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC 5.70% 26.60% 7.29% Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65%

Volatility and Risk

TTEC has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 8.64, indicating that its stock price is 764% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TTEC and Dalrada Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC 0 2 4 0 2.67 Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

TTEC currently has a consensus target price of $65.40, indicating a potential downside of 14.45%. Given TTEC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TTEC is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Summary

TTEC beats Dalrada Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc., a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients. The TTEC Engage segment provides essential technologies, human resources, infrastructure, and processes to operate customer care, acquisition, and fraud detection and prevention services. TTEC Holdings, Inc. serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

