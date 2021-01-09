Head-To-Head Comparison: Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) & PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PagSeguro Digital and Interups, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 2 6 0 2.75 Interups 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus target price of $46.13, indicating a potential downside of 15.52%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Interups.

Volatility and Risk

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interups has a beta of 4, indicating that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Interups’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 23.16% 18.16% 10.19% Interups N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Interups’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 12.90 $346.04 million $1.08 50.56 Interups N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Interups.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Interups on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.