Head-To-Head Review: Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Triple P’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.61 billion 1.02 $64.08 million $2.11 19.79 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 4.68% 11.50% 7.11% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sykes Enterprises and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 0 3 0 3.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.42%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Triple P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sykes Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of -1.75, indicating that its share price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Triple P on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance. Its technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. The company also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, multichannel demand generation, and inbound up-selling and sales conversion, as well as outbound selling of its clients' products and services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, hosting, and managed services that help clients in back-office workflow; fulfillment services, such as order processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling; and enterprise support services comprising technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk solutions. The company provides its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. It serves corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the financial services, communications, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

