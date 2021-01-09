Head-To-Head Survey: Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) vs. The Competition

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ATBPF) is one of 750 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Antibe Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Antibe Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics Competitors 7776 21032 39550 1614 2.50

Antibe Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.45, suggesting a potential downside of 54.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 29.28%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antibe Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51% Antibe Therapeutics Competitors -3,761.20% -189.29% -30.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million -$14.54 million -6.44 Antibe Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.23 million -3.52

Antibe Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics peers beat Antibe Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

