Head to Head Survey: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveRamp and CarGurus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 14.30 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -44.37 CarGurus $588.92 million 6.21 $42.15 million $0.38 85.05

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53% CarGurus 11.75% 24.71% 17.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00 CarGurus 0 5 6 0 2.55

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $65.30, indicating a potential downside of 20.45%. CarGurus has a consensus target price of $30.70, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Summary

CarGurus beats LiveRamp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain; and the PistonHeads online marketplace as an independent brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

