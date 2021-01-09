Head-To-Head Survey: Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) & Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.0% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Liberty Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Promotora de Informaciones and Liberty Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Global 1 6 8 0 2.47

Liberty Global has a consensus target price of $30.16, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Liberty Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Liberty Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.69 -$204.17 million N/A N/A Liberty Global $11.54 billion 1.29 $11.52 billion ($2.16) -11.85

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A Liberty Global -17.20% -15.47% -4.08%

Summary

Liberty Global beats Promotora de Informaciones on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. The company also provides community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, its cable operations comprise various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as offers digital video recorders, multimedia home gateway systems, and various mobile applications. The company's channel offerings include general entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. Further, it provides mobile services, such as voice, short message service, and Internet access; and circuit-switched telephony services. Additionally, the company offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

