Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 481,913 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 891,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 82,583 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 644,351 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

