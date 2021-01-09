Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.11.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
