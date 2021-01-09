Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $1,960,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,258 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 50.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.