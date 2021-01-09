HeartBout Trading Up 27.8% This Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $88,631.37 and $266.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04142506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00289373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

