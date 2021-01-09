Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.0521 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $352.29 million and $220.00 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,762,218,889 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.