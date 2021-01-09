HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Tops $185.42 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $185.42 million and $168,854.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001397 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000194 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

