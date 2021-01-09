HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HDELY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $16.77.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

