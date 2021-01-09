Helex (HLX) Price Hits $0.49

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Helex has a total market capitalization of $34,229.74 and $3,890.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helex has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.75 or 0.04256651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00294711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helex’s official website is helex.world

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

