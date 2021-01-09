Helium Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Helium coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market capitalization of $102.91 million and approximately $676,701.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,052,288 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.