HelloGold 24 Hour Volume Hits $377.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $223,709.03 and $377.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00278320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.50 or 0.02805309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012013 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

