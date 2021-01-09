HelloGold (HGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $218,781.86

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. HelloGold has a market cap of $218,781.86 and $85.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One HelloGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.69 or 0.04662500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00305042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HGT is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.