Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.62 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.97 or 0.00016816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $32.74 million and $1.62 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00106659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.00696987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.