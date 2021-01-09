HEROcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $118,102.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $840,191.97 and approximately $118,102.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00108014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.00690188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00219513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052481 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.