Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 103.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

