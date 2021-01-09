HEX Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, HEX has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $12.17 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00040330 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001336 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00020813 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002767 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002499 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

