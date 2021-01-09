Hi Mutual Society Price Reaches $0.0049 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $19,468.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.71 or 0.03476621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

