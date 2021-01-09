High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $1.34. High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 12,673 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.84.

Get High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, which include foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, including a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.