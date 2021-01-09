High Performance Blockchain (HPB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox, Kucoin and DEx.top. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DEx.top, UEX, OKEx, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Performance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase High Performance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

