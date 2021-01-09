HOLD Price Up 66.5% This Week (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $3,711.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00109571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00710846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00218526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00054276 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

