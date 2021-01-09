Homeros (HMR) Price Reaches $0.13

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Homeros has a total market cap of $55.03 million and approximately $295,463.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Homeros has traded 81.8% lower against the US dollar. One Homeros token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00106409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.00709215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

