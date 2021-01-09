HOMIHELP Price Tops $2.21 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00005355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $53,929.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00107817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.45 or 0.00697535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00216410 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.