HOMIHELP Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $51,950.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00005206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00443443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00050669 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars.

