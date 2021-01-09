Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $711,953.69

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $711,953.69 and approximately $54,894.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00109102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.97 or 0.00705663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00217744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

