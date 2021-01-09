HOQU Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $539,165.35 and approximately $1.57 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HOQU

HQX is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

