Horizen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.22 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $16.52 or 0.00040773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, DragonEX, Bittrex and COSS. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $175.69 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00201801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,636,444 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BiteBTC, Binance, Bittrex, COSS, Upbit, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

