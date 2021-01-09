Horizen (ZEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $163.99 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Horizen has a total market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.42 or 0.00037629 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, BiteBTC and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00176785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00029568 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,634,131 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, COSS, Binance, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, DragonEX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.