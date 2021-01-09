Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $121.35

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $121.35 and traded as low as $4.95. Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 13,662 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £8.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.35.

About Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

