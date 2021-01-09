Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

HRL opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 51.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

