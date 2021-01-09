Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 603.67 ($7.89).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 717.20 ($9.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 669.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 600.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

