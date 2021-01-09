HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in HP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.