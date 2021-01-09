H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after buying an additional 2,138,820 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,340,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,447,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

